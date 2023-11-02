Shenault (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Shenault recorded his second consecutive DNP on Thursday, and it seems as if he's still recovering from the ankle sprain he suffered during Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins. The 25-year-old receiver will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend after missing Thursday's practice.
