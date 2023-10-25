Shenault (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Even with the benefit of a Week 7 bye, Shenault is still tending to the high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 6 at Miami. Unless he can get back to practice Thursday or Friday, it's not likely he'll play Sunday versus Houston.
