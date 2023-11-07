Shenault (ankle) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

The fourth-year wideout has already missed two games in a row with an ankle issue, and with Shenault likely recording another DNP on Tuesday, he seems to be a longshot to suit up for Thursday night's contest. Through six games this year, Shenault has recorded 98 yards from scrimmage on 19 total touches.