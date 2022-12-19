Shenault didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Shenault suited up despite being listed with a shoulder injury during the week. Ultimately, though, he only featured for 13 offensive snaps, enabling Shi Smith to assume third-wideout duties for the Panthers.
