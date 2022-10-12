Shenault (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Shenault has been dealing with the hamstring injury since at least Week 4 and wasn't able to play Week 5. He was only the team's No. 4 receiver when healthy, though a big performance in a Week 3 win over New Orleans led to some thought he might eventually move up the depth chart. That's still possible, eventually, but probably won't happen this week.
