Shenault (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Shenault was the star of Carolina's Week 3 win over the Saints despite operating as only the No. 4 receiver, but he popped up on the Week 4 injury report and then aggravated his hamstring during the loss to Arizona. The Panthers haven't commented on the results of the MRI that Shenault had Monday.

