Shenault (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Shenault's good to go after practicing fully Friday. He played just two offensive snaps while trying to play through the injury last week, but Shenault could have a larger role Sunday against a banged up Falcons secondary in a Panthers passing game that lacks an established No. 2 wide receiver behind DJ Moore after trading away Robbie Anderson.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Still carving out a niche•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Playing in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Logs full practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Limited Thursday•