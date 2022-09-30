Shenault (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Shenault returned to limited practice activity Friday after having missed Thursday's session, but his status will still need to be monitored as Sunday's 4:05 p.m. E.T. kickoff grows closer. He flashed big-play ability Week 3 while securing both of his targets for 90 yards and a score, so Shenault may have made a convincing enough case to see more than 19 percent of offensive snaps as long as he's cleared to play. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, coach Matt Rhule said Shenault is "probably" a game-time decision.
