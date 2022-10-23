Shenault (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Since landing in Carolina from Jacksonville in late August, Shenault didn't play with his new team until Week 3 and missed the last two games due to a strained right hamstring, but after following an LP/LP/FP practice regimen during Week 7 prep, he's again available to the offense. While DJ Moore will be the top wide receiver for current starting quarterback PJ Walker, Shenault will be in the mix for targets with the likes of Shi Smith, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins.