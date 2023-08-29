Coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Shenault is progressing in the concussion protocol, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Shenault landed in the league's concussion protocol early last week but returned to practice in the red, no-contact jersey Tuesday. After making the Panthers' 53-man roster, Shenault will have a week and a half to recover before the team's regular-season opener in Atlanta on Sept. 10.
