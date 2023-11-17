Shenault (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Frank Reich said Friday that the Panthers will gradually increase Shenault's workload if he is able to return this weekend. The full practice suggests he's more likely than not to be back in action, but perhaps only as the fourth or fifth WR, and without a role in the return game.
