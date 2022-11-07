Shenault (illness) is listed as questionable on Monday's estimated injury report, Darin Gantt of the the Panthers' official site reports.

As is the norm, Carolina didn't practice in full Monday, so Shenault's status is an estimation. It's unclear what type of illness he's dealing with, but given that the Panthers play Thursday, there's a possibility that the issue could impact his availability for the team's Week 10 clash against Atlanta. Shenault hasn't been a big part of Carolina's passing game this season, and he logged only three offensive snaps in Sunday's loss against Cincinnati.