Shenault (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Shenault has made a couple huge plays for the Panthers this year but still hasn't seen more than 42 percent of snaps or six targets in any one game. He took more work from No. 3 receiver Shi Smith the past couple weeks, so it's possible Shenault takes the job for himself at some point before the end of the season if his shoulder checks out. Either way, there's no real path to more than four or five targets per game.
