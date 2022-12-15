Shenault (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.
For a second straight day, Shenault operated with a cap on his reps due to a shoulder issue. There's been no indication he's in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Steelers, a notion that may be confirmed as soon as the Panthers post their final Week 15 injury report Friday.
