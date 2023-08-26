Shenault (concussion) said after Friday's preseason loss to the Lions that he expects to return to practice next week, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Under the NFL's concussion protocol, players aren't able to speak to the media until they gain clearance for all activity. Shenault didn't practice this week and also didn't suit up for preseason Week 3, but his words to Gantt indicate he may be out of the protocol, meaning his absence Friday may have been precautionary. Shenault is competing for one of the final WR spots on the Panthers roster, so getting in some drills sooner than later should help his cause.