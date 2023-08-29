Shenault is donning the red, no-contact jersey during practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Shenault is currently working his way through the league's concussion protocols and seems to be making solid progress in doing so with his return to the practice field. The fourth-year pro is expected to keep his spot on the roster and earn a depth role in the team's receiving corps.
