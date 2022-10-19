Shenault (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
While the extent of Shenault's participation is not yet known, it's still encouraging to see the wideout back on the practice field for the first time since injuring his right hamstring during Week 4. His status for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay will likely become clearer as the week progress, but if he's available, he figures to see an increased role with Robbie Anderson now in Arizona.
