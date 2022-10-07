Shenault (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Shenault couldn't practice in any capacity this week, so it's unsurprising to see him officially ruled out for Week 5. That paves the road for Shi Smith to operate as the unquestioned No. 3 wideout behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson against San Francisco's stout defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Appears likely to sit Week 5•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Held out of practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Not practicing•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Will undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: May not return•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Active in Week 4•