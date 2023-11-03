Shenault (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Colts.

Shenault also missed Week 8. The Panthers will be on a short week next week ahead of a Week 10 Thursday night date with the Bears, so Shenault might be eyeing that game for his return. He has just seven catches for 43 scoreless yards on the season, adding 12 carries for 55 yards as a rusher.