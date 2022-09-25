Shenault caught both of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.

Shenault made Carolina's offensive play of the game in his team debut, taking a short pass 67 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. After being acquired by the Panthers shortly before Week 1, Shenault was deemed prepared to finally suit up Sunday and took advantage of his opportunity. His performance should help earn him more chances behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.