Shenault caught three of four targets for 17 yards and rushed twice for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 25-15 win over the Falcons.

Shenault took a lateral 41 yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game. He ultimately played nearly 40 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, marking a big increase from Week 9 and trailing only starting wideouts DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall. Although his usage and playmaking has been sporadic since joining the Panthers this season, Shenault's versatility and upside was on display in Thursday's victory.