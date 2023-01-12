Shenault caught 27 of 32 targets for 272 yards and a touchdown in 13 games this season. He also rushed nine times for 65 yards and another score.

Shenault was traded from the Jaguars prior to Week 1. Although he was inactive for Carolina's first two games, Shenault scored a 67-yard touchdown on his team debut. While he had two more plays of 40-plus yards during the season, the strong-running Shenault didn't produce much overall as a reserve receiver in an underwhelming offense, enduring a dip after starting his career with consecutive campaigns of over 650 scrimmage yards.. With 2023 being the final year of his rookie contract, the former second-round pick will strive to expand his role as the Panthers potentially introduce a new coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason.