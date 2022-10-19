Shenault (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, with coach Steve Wilks saying the wide receiver will return for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay but isn't likely to start, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wilks also declined to name Terrace Marshall as a starter, but the Panthers will need someone to replace Robbie Anderson, assuming No. 3 receiver Shi Smith stays in his current role. It's mostly just a concern for the deepest of fantasy leagues, as Carolina's passing game has been consistently brutal this season and didn't show signs of improving with P.J. Walker under center for a Week 6 loss to the Rams. It'll be Walker starting again this Sunday against the Bucs.