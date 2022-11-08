Shenault (illness) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday but with the team holding an actual practice Tuesday, he was able to participate in full. He should be good to go Thursday against the Falcons.
