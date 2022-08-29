The Panthers acquired Shenault from the Jaguars on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shenault appeared to be ticketed for a backup role behind Christian Kirk had he been included on the Jaguars' Week 1 roster, and though he won't necessarily have a clear path to a regular spot in three-wide sets in Carolina, the 24-year-old will at least give the Panthers a versatile weapon who's capable of lining up all over the formation. DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson (quadriceps) are locked into starting roles on the outside, but Shenault should provide competition in the slot for Terrace Marshall, who is coming off a disappointing rookie season. Even if he fails to unseat Marshall on the depth chart, Shenault should see involvement on the ground, given that he was often deployed in a change-of-pace capacity out of the Jacksonville backfield. For his career, Shenault has averaged a healthy 4.6 yards on 29 carries.