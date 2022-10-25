Shenault made one catch for eight yards on his only target in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Shenault only played two snaps on offense, but he made them count by getting on the stat sheet. The 24-year-old is still trying to find a clear role in the Panthers' offense after being a late addition to the team, then dealing with a hamstring injury. With the departure of Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, Shenault could still earn a bigger role moving forward, as he did have an impressive debut in Week 3, scoring a 67-yard touchdown against the Saints. He'll work to get more involved Sunday against the Falcons.