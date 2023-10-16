Shenault suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Shenault played 11 offensive snaps before leaving with the injury. He was unable to return and is likely looking at a multi-week absence. The good news for Shenault is the Panthers have a Week 7 bye. On the season, Shenault has rushed 12 times for 55 yards and secured all seven of his targets for 43 yards. He's also returned five kickoffs for an average of 27.2 yards.