Shenault (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Shenault will miss his third straight game as he continues to work on his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Dolphins. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 11 against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Missing another practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: DNP at walk-through session•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Laviska Shenault: Won't play against Houston•