Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Shenault will undergo an MRI on Monday after he pulled his right hamstring during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Shenault missed last Thursday's practice due to a left hamstring injury, but he reportedly pulled his other hamstring during the team's Week 4 loss. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the MRI results will provide further clarity.