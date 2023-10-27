Shenault (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Shenault suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 against the Dolphins, and Carolina's Week 7 bye didn't afford him enough recovery time. Without Shenault available to handle a change-of-pace role out of the backfield, a few extra touches could go to Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, who are expected to split carries. Shenault's next chance to suit up will come Week 9 against the Colts on Nov. 5.