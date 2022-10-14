Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault was unable to practice this week and will be held off the field for a second consecutive game due to his hamstring injury. Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins could see slightly increased roles against the Rams.
