Shenault (coach's decision) is inactive Week 1 against Cleveland.
Shenault was acquired by the Panthers on Aug. 29, but it doesn't appear as if he's acclimated himself quickly enough to warrant an active status in the opening week. Carolina will move forward with a receiving corps led by DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins, with Shi Smith and Andre Roberts also set to be active for the contest. One Panthers writer, Joe Person of The Athletic, does expect Shenault to be active Week 2 against the Giants.
