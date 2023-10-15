Shenault has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.
Shenault had three receptions for 15 yards and one carry for two yards before exiting the contest. He was originally listed with a fibula injury, but the team has clarified it's an ankle issue. The severity remains unclear, but Shenault was carted to the locker room, suggesting it's a relatively serious issue. In his absence, Terrace Marshall and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are candidates for increased snaps.
