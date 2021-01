The Panthers signed Hajrullahu to a reserve/future contract Monday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.

The Panthers attempted to sign Hajrullahu -- a CFL standout -- to the practice squad in December, but the kicker ran into visa issues and couldn't leave Canada. Things should be sorted out by the time the offseason program begins, and Hajrullahu may push Joey Slye for the starting kicker role in 2021.