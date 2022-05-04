Hajrullahu was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Hajrullahu spent time with the Cowboys and Panthers last year, appearing in a total of four contests. He closed the season as Carolina's kicker, appearing in its final three games after Zane Gonzalez suffered a quadriceps injury. Hajrullahu connected on four of five field-goal attempts and made all eight of his extra-point tries for the Panthers.
