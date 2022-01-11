Hajrullahu made his only field-goal attempt as well as both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Hajrullahu converted from 35 yards on his lone field goal and overall turned in a flawless performance after missing a kick in Week 17. In three games with the Panthers to finish the season, Hajrullahu made four of five field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries, totaling 15 points. The 31-year-old also made all five of his kicks, exclusively PATs, in an appearance for the Cowboys earlier in the campaign. Signed through 2022, Hajrullahu figures to stick with Carolina until training camp, when he could have to compete for the team's starting kicking job.