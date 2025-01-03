Johnson (shoulder/neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
Johnson logged three consecutive DNPs during the Panthers' week of practice after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, so missing Sunday's regular-season finale comes as no surprise. Nick Scott and Sam Franklin are expected to serve as Carolina's top reserve safeties in Johnson's stead in Week 18.
More News
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Full go Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Inactive for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Leaves game Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Will play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Moves to active roster•