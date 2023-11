Carolina placed Vilain (knee) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's game versus Indianapolis, Vilain will now have to miss at least the Panthers' next four games as he recovers. He's played exclusively on special teams so far in 2023, so Carolina will have to try to find a way to replace his production in that phase until he's healthy enough to suit back up.