Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Advancing in concussion protocol

According to head coach Ron Rivera, Kuechly (concussion) is advancing in concussion protocol, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's difficult to pinpoint what Rivera means by advancing since Kuechly remains in protocol, but the news is nonetheless a reassuring sign for the Panthers. Once Kuechly passes protocol testing he can take the field, but until then expect the linebacker to be on the sidelines at practice. Look for more updates to come once the practice reports are released later this week.

