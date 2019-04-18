Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Agrees to help cap situation
The Panthers and Kuechly (undisclosed) agreed to convert $9.05 million of his base salary into a bonus, opening up $7.24 million in cap space for the current league year, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After skipping the Pro Bowl due to an unknown injury, Kuechly arrived at Phase 1 of the offseason program earlier this week and proceeded to take part in both strength and conditioning work. With his health and pay structure determined, he can focus on extending his 100-plus tackle streak to eight seasons to begin his career.
