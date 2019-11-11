Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Another down week

Kuechly finished with just four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Kuechly has now been uncharacteristically quiet in back-to-back weeks, as he's totaled just 10 tackles in Carolina's last two games. That decrease in pace leaves Kuechly's season tally at 82 stops through nine outings, but he still leads the Panthers in the category.

