Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Best performance of season Sunday
Kuechly posted a season-high 14 tackles (eight solo) and one sack Sunday against the the Vikings.
Kuechly played all 74 defensive snaps Sunday, and he now has eight or more sacks in five of his last six outings. The star linebacker is averaging 8.6 tackles per game this season, and he continues to be a top IDP option especially against the Packers in Week 15, as Green Bay has recently found a consistent run game.
