Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Big day versus Seahawks

Kuechly made 17 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Kuechly registered nearly three times as many stops as all his teammates, turning in his best statistical performance in a while. The linebacker also hit opposing quarterback Russell Wilson twice, showing no signs of slowing to end this season.

