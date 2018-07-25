Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Cleared for camp
Kuechly (shoulder) passed a physical and has been cleared for the start of training camp, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Keuchly was held out of the offseason program while recovering from January shoulder surgery, but his Week 1 availability hasn't ever seemed to be in doubt. He does have an increasingly worrisome medical record, including 10 missed games the past three seasons. Kuechly is an elite IDP whenever he takes the field, averaging 9.5 tackles through 86 career games, with 15 interceptions and 10.5 sacks to boot.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still on schedule with rehab•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Expected back for training camp•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Rehab continues•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Missing Pro Bowl with minor undisclosed injury•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...