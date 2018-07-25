Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Cleared for camp

Kuechly (shoulder) passed a physical and has been cleared for the start of training camp, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Keuchly was held out of the offseason program while recovering from January shoulder surgery, but his Week 1 availability hasn't ever seemed to be in doubt. He does have an increasingly worrisome medical record, including 10 missed games the past three seasons. Kuechly is an elite IDP whenever he takes the field, averaging 9.5 tackles through 86 career games, with 15 interceptions and 10.5 sacks to boot.