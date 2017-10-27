Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Clears concussion protocol

Kuechly cleared the concussion protocol Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Kuechly is listed as questionable on the final injury report, but there's no longer any doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He was a full practice participant all week and merely needed to gain final clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...