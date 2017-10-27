Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Clears concussion protocol
Kuechly cleared the concussion protocol Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Kuechly is listed as questionable on the final injury report, but there's no longer any doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He was a full practice participant all week and merely needed to gain final clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play.
