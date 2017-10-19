Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Doesn't practice again Thursday
Kuechly (concussion) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Per David Newton of ESPN.com, Kuechly took part in individual drills Thursday, intimating a limited listing would come to pass. Instead, Kuechly's status was replicated for the second consecutive day, though his injury was changed from "concussion protocol" Wednesday to "concussion" one day later. Evidence of Kuechly's progress through the protocol also came from head coach Ron Rivera, but speaking of his potential to play Sunday at Chicago, he said, "We'll see." Because of Kuechly's notable history with concussions, caution is likely the best approach with their star middle linebacker, especially in the midst of a 4-2 start to the season.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Takes part in individual drills•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Advancing in concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Not cleared of concussion•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Will not return•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...