Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Doesn't practice again Thursday

Kuechly (concussion) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Per David Newton of ESPN.com, Kuechly took part in individual drills Thursday, intimating a limited listing would come to pass. Instead, Kuechly's status was replicated for the second consecutive day, though his injury was changed from "concussion protocol" Wednesday to "concussion" one day later. Evidence of Kuechly's progress through the protocol also came from head coach Ron Rivera, but speaking of his potential to play Sunday at Chicago, he said, "We'll see." Because of Kuechly's notable history with concussions, caution is likely the best approach with their star middle linebacker, especially in the midst of a 4-2 start to the season.