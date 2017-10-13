Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Evaluated for concussion
Kuechly left Thursday's game against the Eagles to be evaluated for a concussion, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kuechly has a history with concussions, and notably missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a serious one. Thus, this situation will need to be monitored closely, as the team will presumably exercise extra caution with their star middle linebacker going forward. The 26-year-old recorded four solo tackles before heading to the locker room.
