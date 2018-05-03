Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Expected back for training camp

Kuechly (shoulder) is expected to return to practice in time for training camp, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Kuechly has been recovering from shoulder surgery the past few months and will be missing all of Carolina's offseason program. However, he isn't expected to miss a beat once training camp begins, and barring setback he should be a full go in the 2018 regular season.

