Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Finds himself in new role

Kuechly is expected to occupy one of the team's inside linebacker positions in its new 3-4 defensive scheme, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Since coming into the league, Kuechly has made at least 100 tackles in each season, primarily at middle linebacker, where he was allowed to roam freely and not shed blockers. Now, the Boston College product will have to get used to a linebacking partner next to him, and more unblocked offensive linemen. Kuechly didn't seem too concerned, stating Thursday: "I don't really care. I just want to win. And I think this is gonna give us an opportunity to have some different looks and put people in some stressful positions, hopefully." Kuechly is still expected to be one of the top IDP options in 2019, but don't be surprised if his numbers take a slight dip in his new role.