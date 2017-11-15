Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Gets another interception
Kuechly registered six tackles (three solo) and intercepted a pass in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.
Kuechly's pick was a turning point in Monday's tilt, as it set up Carolina deep in enemy territory before the Panthers reeled off 21 unanswered points. Although Kuechly is yet to get a sack this season, he still sports an impressive 71 tackles and three interceptions through nine outings.
